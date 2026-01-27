Two tribal girls gang-raped in Jharkhand's Giridih

Giridih (Jharkhand), Jan 27 (PTI) Two tribal girls have been allegedly gang-raped in Giridih district of Jharkhand, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Harladih area under the jurisdiction of Pirtand police station on Sunday night when the two minors were returning home from a village fair.

Six-seven unidentified persons abducted them and took them to a nearby field, where they took turns to rape them, Harladih outpost officer-in-charge Deepak Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered on the basis of statements of the victims' mothers and further investigation is underway, he added.

Dumri Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sumit Prasad said that medical examination has been conducted and raids are underway at multiple locations to nab the culprits.