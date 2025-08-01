Two tribal men tied to tree, assaulted for eloping with women in Gujarat; 10 arrested

Godhra, Aug 1 (PTI) Two tribal men were kidnapped, tied to a tree and thrashed allegedly by a group of people for eloping with two women with whom they were in a relationship in Gujarat's Panchmahal district, police said on Friday.

The two women were also assaulted by their relatives and local villagers, they said.

Ten persons were arrested in connection with the incident which was captured on camera.

A video showing the two persons tied to a tree with a rope and being beaten up by a group of people with fists and sticks was shared widely on social media platform, prompting police investigation into the matter, Deputy Superintendent of Police NV Patel said.

"Further probe into the video showed it was shot at Tadva village under Shehra police station limits of the district on Thursday," Patel told the media.

The Shehra police registered an FIR based on a complaint of the two victims, who said they were kidnapped by the arrested accused, some of whom were relatives of the women with whom they were in a relationship, Patel stated.

The women's relatives were angered at the duo for eloping with them and they tracked them down to Mehmadabad in neighbouring Kheda district.

The duo was kidnapped and brought in a vehicle to Tadva village where the two were tied to the tree and beaten up as a part of "punishment", a Shehra police official station said.

The women accompanying them were also brought to the village by their relatives and other villagers and assaulted, police said.

An offence was registered against the women's relatives and other villagers involved in the incident under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertaining to wrongful confinement, kidnapping, unlawful assembly, rioting, and intentional insult among others.

The vehicle used in kidnapping has also been seized, police said.