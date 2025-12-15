Two tribal women die of burn injuries while warming themselves by fire in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Dumka, Dec 15 (PTI) Two tribal women in Jharkhand’s Dumka district succumbed to burn injuries after a fire lit to keep them warm went out of control, police said on Monday.

Meghia Devi (65) and her neighbour Brihaspatiya Devi (50) were sitting by a fire when it suddenly flared up, and they died from the burns.

"The incident happened late on Sunday night. The two women belonged to the PVTG community. At the time of the incident, no one was present nearby. The village is located on a hill, and we reached there on Monday," Mufassil police station's officer-in-charge Satyam Kumar told PTI.

The bodies were sent to the Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital in Dumka for the post-mortem examination, which will be conducted on Tuesday, he said.

"We have lodged a case of unnatural death," he added. PTI CORR ANB SOM