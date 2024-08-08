Two tribals lynched near Statue of Unity by group of construction workers; 6 held

Kevadia (Guj), Aug 8 (PTI) Two tribals were allegedly beaten to death by a group of six workers on suspicion of theft at the site of the under-construction 'Tribal Museum' near the Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat's Narmada district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on the night of August 6 and the deceased have been identified as Jayesh Tadvi and Sanjay Tadvi, said Narmada Superintendent of Police Prashant Sumbe.

"A group of six construction workers tied Jayesh, a resident of Kevadia, and Sanjay of nearby Gabhan village and then thrashed them. Jayesh died on the spot, while Sanjay succumbed to injuries in the government hospital in Rajpipla this morning," the SP said.

"As per Sanjay Tadvi's dying declaration, he and Jayesh were farm labourers and entered the construction site during the night hoping to steal some metal scrap to sell. They were caught and then beaten up. We have arrested the six persons allegedly involved in the case. They have been charged with murder," he said.

Those arrested for murder and other offences under BNS and SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act) comprise Ahmedabad-resident Margish Hirmara, Uttar Pradesh native Dipu Yadav, Umesh Gupta hailing from Bihar, Deval Patel from Gandhinagar as well as Shailesh Taviyad and Vanraj Taviyad, both from Panchmahal district, the official said.

Meanwhile, Chaitar Vasava, AAP MLA from Dediapada here, has called for a 'bandh' in Garudeshwar taluka on Friday. He also entered into a heated exchange with local police at the hospital demanding that the owner of the construction agency be named in the FIR.

Mansukh Vasava, BJP MP of neighbouring Bharuch seat, said the company has already paid Rs 20 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

In 2019, the Centre gave its approval to build a 'Museum for Tribal Freedom Fighters' near the Statue of Unity to commemorate the contribution of tribals in the freedom struggle. PTI PJT PD BNM