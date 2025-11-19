Two Tripura institutions to become state universities

Agartala, Nov 19 (PTI) The Tripura cabinet has decided to upgrade two educational institutions — Tripura Institute of Technology (TIT) and Tripura Women’s College — into state universities, a senior minister said on Wednesday.

Currently, the northeastern state has one state government-run university, MBB University, while the Tripura University is managed by the Ministry of Human Resources. The National Forensic Science University is also functioning in the state.

"The council of ministers has approved a proposal for converting TIT as a full-fledged technical varsity to manage all the technical institutions," Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference.

He said the cabinet also cleared another proposal to elevate Tripura Women’s College as a state government-run university.

"The move will certainly boost higher education ecosystem in the northeastern state which reflects the government's commitment," he said.

Chowdhury said the cabinet also approved the creation and filling up of 407 posts across various government departments.

"Altogether 97 auditors, investigators and statistical investigators will be recruited in the cooperation department and the written examination will be conducted by the Joint Recruitment Board of Tripura (JRBT)", he said adding 28 posts of ICDS supervisors will be recruited by the Tripura Civil Service Commission.

He said the cabinet also okayed a plan for setting up 119 new anganwadi centres to boost child care and education.

"To manage the proposed anganwadi centres, 119 anganwadi helpers and 119 anganwadi workers will be recruited. The government aims to extend proper care to children living in rural areas," he added. PTI PS MNB