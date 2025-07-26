Two truck drivers held with gutkha consignments valued at Rs 1.23 crore

Palghar, July 26 (PTI) Police seized consignments of banned gutkha, valued at Rs 1.23 crore, from two trucks on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Palghar district and arrested two drivers, an official said on Saturday.

"The banned tobacco products were concealed inside two containers and were being transported in violation of state laws and food safety regulations. The estimated value of the seized gutka is Rs 1.23 crore," the Talasari police station officer told PTI.

He stated that the seizure was made during patrolling on Friday afternoon at Vikaspada in Talasar.

The drivers were arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulations and the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations.

Further investigation is underway, he added.