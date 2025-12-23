Two truck drivers injured in collision on NH-48 in southwest Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Two truck drivers were injured after their vehicles collided on the Rajokari flyover on NH-48 in southwest Delhi early Tuesday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the accident was received following which a police team reached the spot. The caller, an NHAI (National Highway Authority of India) patrolling staffer, informed the police that two trucks travelling from Delhi towards Gurugram had met with an accident.

One of the injured, identified as Amresh Yadav (22), a resident of Narela in Delhi, was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by an NHAI ambulance before the police arrived, a senior police officer said.

The second injured person was found trapped inside the truck and was rescued with the help of NHAI personnel and the Delhi Fire Service. He was later identified as Viresh, a resident of Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh, and was taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in a PCR van, police said.

Both the vehicles involved in the accident were removed from the spot to clear the carriageway and normal traffic movement on the busy stretch was restored, they said.

Police said Amresh Yadav was found unconscious at the trauma centre, while Viresh was admitted to the Yellow Zone in an injured condition.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that one truck had allegedly hit the other from the rear while both were moving in the same direction, police said, adding that CCTV footage from the area is being examined to ascertain the exact sequence of events.

Further investigation is underway and necessary legal action will be taken after completion of the inquiry, they added. PTI SSJ SSJ ARB ARB