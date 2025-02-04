Two trucks collide on UP highway, three dead

Hamirpur (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Three persons were burnt alive and as many sustained serious injuries after two trucks collided head-on and caught fire on the Kanpur-Sagar highway here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred late Monday night near Chirka village.

Circle Officer Vinita Pahal said the collision triggered a massive fire, leading to the deaths of three people.

Three others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to the Maudaha Community Health Centre.

Following the accident, traffic on the highway was disrupted for nearly 10 km. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV