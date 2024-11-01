Two trucks overloaded with sheep and goats seized in Delhi's Kashmere Gate; 4 detained

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) Two trucks overloaded with sheep and goats were seized in north Delhi's Kashmere Gate area and four people were detained over the incident, officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

According to police, 433 sheep and goats were rescued and taken to the district society for prevention of cruelty to animals (DSPCA).

"On October 30, at around 4 am, a PCR call was received regarding two trucks overloaded with sheep and goats. The truck was going from Kashmere Gate towards Seelampur," a senior police officer said.

Both trucks were checked revealing it to be fully loaded with sheep and goats. On further inquiry, they found that the animals were sourced from from different places of Rajasthan, police said.

Advertisment

Police said that they have detained Mahender (38), Saddam (25), Surender Kumar (38) and Keshar Singh (45) in connection to the matter. PTI BM BM SKY SKY