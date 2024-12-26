Two TV serial actors booked for sexual assault charges

Kochi, Dec 26 (PTI) Two TV serial actors were booked for sexual assault charges after a female actor of the same serial lodged a complaint against them, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that one of the actors allegedly sexually assaulted her while the other threatened her recently.

The Infopark police registered the case, officers said.

According to the sources, the inquiry of the case will be handed over to the special investigation team constituted for sexual assault complaints following the Justice Hema Committee report which probed the atrocities faced by women in the film industry.

The actress gave statements before the Hema Committee earlier, sources added. PTI ARM ARM KH