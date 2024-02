Thane, Feb 16 (PTI) Two undertrials were booked on Friday for allegedly clashing with each other in Taloja jail a day earlier, a Navi Mumbai police official said.

Ajinkya Shinde (32) and Kisan Bhosle (30) engaged in a scuffle in which the latter broke his jaw after being hit on the face with a bucket, the official said.

They have been charged with voluntarily causing hurt, using dangerous weapon and other offences, the official added.