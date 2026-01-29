Two undertrials escape from Ayodhya jail; three officials suspended

Ayodhya (UP), Jan 29 (PTI) Two undertrial prisoners escaped from a high-security barrack of the Ayodhya district jail after allegedly removing bricks near an iron grille of their cell, officials said on Thursday.

Following the incident, authorities suspended three senior jail officials and initiated departmental action against several others.

According to an official statement, the jailbreak came to light during a routine headcount between 6 am and 6.30 am on Thursday when staff found two inmates missing from Cell No. 04 of the Special Security Ward-I.

The escapees have been identified as Sher Ali, a resident of Sultanpur district who has been in custody since November 2024, and Golu Agrahari, a resident of Amethi district who was incarcerated in September 2025. Both men were present in their cell during the evening lock-up on Wednesday.

During the morning inspection, jail staff received no response when calling out the names of inmates. Upon entering the cell, they found the room empty. Bricks were found dislodged near an iron grille on the rear wall of the cell, suggesting a jailbreak, the statement said.

Based on a preliminary inquiry conducted by Shailendra Kumar Maitreya, Deputy Inspector General (Prisons), Ayodhya Range, the government has recommended the suspension of Senior Superintendent of Jail Uday Pratap Mishra and initiated departmental proceedings against him.

Jailer Jitendra Kumar Yadav and Deputy Jailer Mayank Tripathi have also been suspended. Departmental action has also been initiated against two head warders and six jail warders. An investigation into the security breach is underway, the statement added.