Two undertrials escape from UP court lock-up; 3 policemen suspended

Bareilly (UP), Feb 24 (PTI) Two undertrials, one of whom has 47 cases registered against him, escaped from the lock-up on a court premises here by cutting through the window bars, police said on Saturday.

A case was registered against both the accused late Friday night and three policemen have been suspended after the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said four teams have been deployed to nab them.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Virendra Kumar said Ankit Yadav and Sachin Saini had appeared before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) and Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate III on Friday morning after they were summoned.

A total of 55 prisoners had come with them to appear before the court. After everyone's appearance, the count started at 5.30 pm before sending the prisoners back to the jail.

The SI said the policemen called the names of Ankit and Sachin several times, but to no avail. When the policemen deployed for their security reached the lock-up, both the gangsters were found missing. Two rods of the iron window in the lock-up were cut.

On receiving the information, the SSP along with SP (City) Rahul Bhati reached the spot with the police force.

SSP Chandrabhan said three policemen have been suspended in the case and departmental action has been ordered against them.

According to police, 47 cases including one under the Gangsters Act was registered against Ankit Yadav. A case under the Gangsters Act is also registered against Sachin Saini. PTI COR NAV CK