Two unidentified bodies recovered in Jharkhand's Palamu, probe underway

Medininagar, Jan 23 (PTI) Two unidentified bodies, including that of an elderly man, were recovered from separate places in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Friday, police said.

The elderly man died after being hit by a train near a railway overbridge connecting Jelhata and Sudna within Medininagar Town police station limits, while the body of another man was recovered in Panki police station area, they said.

Medininagar Town police station OC Jyoti Lal Rajwar said, "Efforts are being made to identify the body of the elderly man, who died after being hit by a train. It has been kept at Medinirai Medical College Hospital for identification." Regarding the other body, Leslieganj SDPO Manoj Kumar Jha said the cause of death appeared to be either excessive alcohol consumption or exposure to cold, but the exact reason will be clear only after the autopsy report.

"The police are investigating both cases," he added. PTI COR RPS RPS MNB