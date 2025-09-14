Two unidentified men open fire at builder's office in Delhi's Narela

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Two unidentified men opened fire at the office of a builder in outer north Delhi's Narela on Sunday, an official said.

The incident took place at the office of Bhawani Builders on Safiabad Road, he said.

Police said a PCR call regarding the firing was received at Narela police station, after which a team was rushed to the spot.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that two men came on a motorcycle and fired four rounds at the office. The bullets shattered a glass window, leaving Rajesh Kaushik, an associate of builder Jagmal Singh, with minor injuries on his hand from the broken glass, the police said.

The assailants fled the spot soon after the incident. Four empty shells were recovered from the scene, said the officer.

"A case has been registered and efforts are being made to identify and trace the shooters through CCTV footage," he added. PTI BM MNK MNK