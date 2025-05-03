Two UP police constables booked and suspended for refusing to pay street vendor for melons they ate

Hardoi: Two constables posted at Pihani police station in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district have been suspended and booked for allegedly misbehaving with a local melon vendor and refusing to pay for the fruit they consumed, officials said on Saturday.

The action follows an inquiry ordered by Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, who met the vendor on Friday night and assured him of justice.

Police said the street vendor Lakhpat, a resident of Pihani, earns his livelihood by selling melons in a pushcart. He complained that constables Ankit Kumar and Anuj Kumar ate melons worth Rs 20 from him on Friday but when asked for payment, they allegedly abused and threatened him.

Following a complaint filed by Lakhpat to the Superintendent of Police (SP), a probe was ordered under the supervision of Circle Officer Hariyawan.

"The allegations were found to be credible in the inquiry report. Based on the findings, both the constables were immediately suspended and an FIR has been registered against them at Pihani police station," said SP Jadaun.

He also visited the Pihani police station and interacted with the complainant to gather first-hand details of the incident.

"Uniformed personnel are expected to uphold the law and remain accountable. Misconduct of this nature will not be tolerated," Jadaun said, adding that disciplinary action would be taken against any officer found guilty of misbehaving with the public.

An FIR has been filed based on Lakhpat's written complaint under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he added.