Two UP cops suspended in fake encounter case in Hathras

Hathras (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) The Superintendent of Police on Tuesday suspended two police officers in connection with an alleged fake encounter case, officials said.

According to police, after a case of attempted robbery at a trader's house was registered in the Mursan area on October 9, two persons were arrested following an encounter in which one suspect suffered a bullet injury to his leg.

However, the injured man's family and several political parties alleged that the encounter was staged and demanded an impartial probe and strict action against the guilty officials.

The family members also met the SP at his office on Tuesday, following which the suspensions were ordered.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Mamta Singh, the then Station House Officer of Mursan Police Station, and Mukesh Kumar, Inspector in charge of the Anti-Theft Team, have been suspended for negligence.

The investigation into the case has been handed over to the Station House Officer of Hathras Gate Police Station under the supervision of the Circle Officer (City) to ensure impartiality, he added.

Earlier, as controversy over the encounter grew, the SP had removed SHO Mamta Singh from her post and transferred her to the Family Counselling Centre. PTI COR ABN HIG