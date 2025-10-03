Two UP men held for killing accountant in Himachal's Solan

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Police has arrested two men from Uttar Pradesh for allegedly killing a 58-year-old accountant in the Solan district, officials said on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Neeraj Kumar (38) and Lakhan Singh (19), both truck drivers hailing from Auraiya and Firozabad districts, respectively, they said.

According to police, on September 28, it received a complaint from deceased Prem Narayan's son Shiva, who alleged that his father, a resident of Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh, who was on a business trip in Himachal Pradesh, had gone missing.

Shiva mentioned that on September 25, his father had told him that he was in Solan and would be heading to Shimla the next morning.

Police investigation revealed that on September 23, Narayan left Firozabad with Neeraj to deliver goods in various cities. Later, Lakhan also departed with goods and joined them in Solan. After delivering the goods here, the trio headed towards Shimla.

On the way, near Kandaghat, the accused consumed alcohol that prompted a physical altercation with Narayan, the police said, adding that Neeraj allegedly strangled Narayan using a rope and then both the accused dumped the body into nearby bushes and proceeded to deliver goods in Shimla.

On September 26, Neeraj contacted the complainant and claimed that his father had gone missing, after which he switched off his phone, the police added.

An FIR under section 103 (murder) and 3(5) (criminal act with common intention) of the BNS in Kandaghat police station has been registered, the police said.

Police said that both vehicles have also been seized and the accused are also being interrogated.