Two UP people held in J’khand for ‘abducting’, ‘raping’ woman for 14 days in truck

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 21 (PTI) Two persons from Uttar Pradesh were arrested in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Thursday for allegedly abducting and raping a 30-year-old woman in a truck for 14 days, police said.

The accused and the victim, who belong to Uttar Pradesh, were caught during a vehicle checking drive under Pandwa police station area here.

“The victim is employed as a cleanliness worker in Ghaziabad, where one of the accused works as a carpenter. He abducted her on August 7 and forcibly took her to a truck of his friend,” Palamu police said in a statement.

The victim alleged that both the accused took her from one place to another in the truck and raped her repeatedly.

The police recovered condoms and two mobile phones from the truck which was seized, the statement said.

After preliminary investigation, the case has been forwarded to woman police station for a detailed probe, it added. PTI CORR SAN NN