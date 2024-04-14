Two Uttar Pradesh men arrested for attempt to murder Chennai doctor

Chennai, Apr 14 (PTI) Two men hailing from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for attempting to shoot a post-graduate medical student of the Madras Medical College, police said on Sunday.

When the 26-year old PG medical student, Rohan, was near a tea shop close to the Madras Medical College-Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital campus here, one of the two men, who followed him closely, attempted to open fire at him using a pistol.

"Since the pistol was dysfunctional nothing untoward happened," a police official said, adding the bid to murder the doctor happened on the night of April 13.

Immediately, the man who tried to shoot the doctor dead was apprehended with the help of local people and he was arrested.

The other person, said to be the conspirator, fled from the spot and he was arrested in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The man who attempted to use the pistol has been identified as Ritik Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

The man who escaped has been identified as Amit Kumar and he too hails from the same northern state.

According to the preliminary probe, Amit Kumar was enraged as his former girlfriend, also a PG medical student in MMC, was friendly with Rohan and also stopped talking with him.

Kumar suspected that it was because of her friendship with Rohan and hence, he conspired to kill him. PTI VGN VGN ROH SS