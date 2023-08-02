Two Vande Bharat trains given stoppages at Thane and Kalyan stations: Central Railway

Thane, Aug 2 (PTI) Vande Bharat Express trains from CSMT in Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur will halt at Thane and Kalyan stations from August 4, the Central Railway said.

Advertisment

The CSMT-Shirdi Sainagar Vande Bharat train will arrive at Thane station at 6:49 AM and depart after two minutes. Its scheduled arrival at Kalyan station is 7:11 AM and departure at 7:13 AM, as per a release.

The Shirdi Sainagar-CSMT train will reach Thane at 22:06 and depart at 22:08. The arrival and departure timings of this train at Kalyan station are 21:45 and 21:47, respectively.

The CSMT-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 16:33 and depart at 16:35. It will reach Kalyan at 16:53 and depart at 16:55, the release said.

Advertisment

The Solapur-CSMT Vande Bharat Express will arrive at Thane station at 11:50 AM and leave at 11:52 AM.

According to CR, the halts are being given at Thane and Kalyan on an experimental basis.

The demand for giving stoppages to both trains was raised by Thane MP Rajan Vichare as commuters from Thane district had to travel to Dadar or CSMT to board these semi-high-speed trains. PTI COR NSK