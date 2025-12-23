Two vehicle lifters fled away with sports bike in Gurugram, case registered

Gurugram, Dec 23 (PTI) Police registered a case after two vehicle lifters fled after stealing a sports bike within minutes from the New Colony area, police said on Tuesday.

The CCTV cameras captured the whole incident on Monday night, which shows two youngsters coming on foot and fleeing with the motorcycle, police said, adding that an FIR has been registered at the New Colony Police Station.

According to the police, the stolen Yamaha R15 belongs to Manish Kumar, a resident of the area, and may be priced up to Rs 2.5 lakh. Due to its sporty look and performance, the bike commands a high price in the resale market.

Kumar, in his complaint, said he had parked the motorcycle outside his home on Saturday evening, and when he woke up, it was missing.

Later, it was revealed that thieves stole his expensive sports bike from the street in the night, Kumar said, adding that a CCTV camera installed nearby captured the incident, in which it is clearly visible that two men arrived on foot from the street and ran away with the bike.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR, New Colony police station SHO Tejpal Singh said, adding that the investigation is underway and the accused will be arrested. PTI COR SHS SHS