Two vehicles, grocery store damaged in Dwarka blaze

New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Two vehicles, a grocery store and household items were damaged in a blaze that broke out in a house in the Sector 16 area of Dwarka early on Tuesday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries.

A call regarding the fire was received at 3:21 am and eight water tenders were dispatched to the spot in the Azad Nagar locality, the official said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway, he added. PTI BM SZM SZM