Two vendors held for applying rat poison to fruits

Mumbai, Feb 25 (PTI) Two vendors were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly applying rat poison to fruits in Mumbai, a police official said.

Accused Manoj Kumar Kesarwani and Bipin Kesarwani were selling fruits in a local market in the western suburb of Malad. Their shop has been sealed, he said.

The action followed a complaint by a local resident. The complainant also shared a video of the accused allegedly coating fruits with the toxic substance with the police.

During questioning, the two admitted to applying rat poison to fruits to prevent damage by rodents, the official said.

Both have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, the official added. PTI ZA NR