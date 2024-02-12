Two village volunteers injured in gunfight in Manipur

Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Two village volunteers were injured after armed men launched an attack in Manipur's Imphal East district on Monday evening, police said.

The injured have been shifted to a private hospital and at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) here, police added.

Heavy exchange of fire is ongoing between armed individuals at Pukhao Santipur in Imphal East district and the neighboring hill range, according to police reports.

Security forces are trying to bring the situation under control.

Pukhao, which shares the district boundary with Kangpokpi, has witnessed several incidents of gunfight since violence broke out in May last year. PTI COR MNB