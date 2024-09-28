Two villages in Chhattisgarh's Bastar awarded for tourism excellence

Raipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Two villages in Naxalite-hit Bastar district of Chhattisgarh have been awarded in separate categories under the 'Best Tourism Village Competition 2024' by the Ministry of Tourism, officials said on Saturday.

The awards were presented to Chitrakote and Dhudmaras villages by Union Minister for Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during an event on the World Tourism Day held in Delhi on Friday, a government official here said.

While Chitrakote, famous for its magnificent waterfall, was awarded for its community-driven tourism model, Dhudmaras was recognised for its adventure tourism excellence, he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai extended his wishes to people of the two villages and the tourism department and said the honour further strengthens his government's commitment to establish Chhattisgarh as a major tourist destination.

The achievement will give more impetus to the tourism industry in the state. Efforts are being made to promote wellness tourism, adventure tourism and cultural heritage in the state, Sai said.

The CM also announced that those who demonstrate excellence in tourism will be honoured with special awards every year on the occasion of the state's foundation day.

The awards were received by state's Secretary of Tourism and Culture Anbalagan P, Managing Director of the Chhattisgarh Tourism Board Vivek Acharya and Director of Jungle Safari and Zoo Raipur Ganveer Dhammshil.

Founder of Unexplored Bastar Jeet Singh Arya and representatives from the local community were also present.

Notably, local communities have played a significant role in promoting tourism in both the villages. Dhudmaras village attracts tourists for its exciting adventure activities, while the Chitrakote waterfall is world famous for its natural beauty and cultural heritage, Dhammshil said.

Dhammshil, during his previous stint as Director of Kanger Ghati National Park where Dhudmaras village falls, had played a crucial role in promoting adventure tourism there. PTI TKP NP