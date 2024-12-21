Two VIP carcades on same road: Sources say violation of Dhankhar's security protocol in Sirsa

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) There was a violation of the security protocol of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar in Haryana's Sirsa on Saturday as another VIP carcade was on the road he was using, sources said.

Advertisment

The vice president was returning to the Sirsa helipad from Chautala village when another VIP carcade crossed his convoy.

Sources aware of the incident said no other VIP carcade is allowed to use the road the vice president is using.

Dhankhar was in Sirsa to pay tributes to former Haryana chief minister Om Prakash Chautala who died Friday. PTI NAB VN VN