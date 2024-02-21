Two visitors caught with live cartridge in Delhi jail

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Two visitors who had come to meet an inmate in Tihar's Rohini Jail here on Wednesday were caught with a live cartridge, officials said.

The two persons are identified as Chandra Sekhar and Depanshu Vedi. They had come to meet inmate Pawan alias Manish, they said.

According to a jail official, the duo were caught at the main gate of Rohini Jail when they were undergoing the security check.

"A ball ammunition make of KF-7.65 (live bullet) was recovered from Chandra Sekhar during frisking. Both were handed over to local police station for further legal action,"official said. PTI ALK ALK SKY SKY