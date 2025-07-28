Two VIT students drown in waterfall in MP's Sehore

Sehore (MP), Jul 28 (PTI) Two students of the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) in Madhya Pradesh, who went missing after entering a waterfall in Sehore district, have drowned, police said on Monday.

Both of them ventured into the waterfall on Sunday evening and the bodies were found on Monday morning, they said.

The incident took place around 5 pm on Sunday at Bherukho waterfall located in a forest area near Daulatpur village under Ichhawar police station, Sehore Superintendent of Police Deepak Shukla told reporters.

Five students of the VIT, located in Kothari area under Ashta police station limits, went for sightseeing in Khivni sanctuary area, bordering Sehore and Dewas districts, and ventured into the water for taking a bath, he said.

Two of them -- Hemant Rao (20) and Sinmuk (20) -- went missing after being swept away in the waterfall, the official said.

After being alerted, police reached the spot, but due to darkness, they had a difficulty in carrying out the rescue operation. The search operation resumed on Monday morning.

The bodies of both the students were subsequently recovered, the police said.

A postmortem will be conducted following which the bodies will be handed over to the respective families, they said. PTI COR MAS GK