Two Viyyur jail officials injured in attack by inmates

Thrissur, Nov 5 (PTI) Prisoners at the high-security wing of Viyyur Central Jail here on Sunday allegedly attacked officials on duty, injuring two of them, police said.

Police said the inmates damaged the office rooms of the high security area and attacked the officials on duty.

"Two of the jail officials have been shifted to a nearby hospital. One of them has suffered a fracture," police told PTI.

Police said eight inmates, including the prime accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case, Kodi Suni, were allegedly involved in the attack.

According to the reports from the central jail, the inmates created an issue over food served at the prison and turned violent, attacking the officers.

The high-security wing houses criminals from across the state, including those who have created issues in other jails.

Police said a case has been registered based on a report filed by jail authorities and further action will be taken accordingly.

Meanwhile, a senior prison official said there is a shortage of staff at the jail, especially in the high-security wing, which prevents officers from discharging their duties effectively. PTI RRT RRT ANE