Two wagons, engine of goods train derail in UP's Sonbhadra; none hurt

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Two wagons of a goods train and its engine derailed here in the Shaktinagar area on Sunday, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at around 11.30 am, they added.

The train was carrying coal from Northern Coalfiled Limited (NCL) in Khadia to Anpara power plant, officials said.

The track where the derailment took place is a private railway line of the power plant, according to police.

S P Yadav, Executive Engineer, Anpara Power Plant, said the two wagons and the engine of the train got derailed in the accident.

He said it would take a day to repair the track.

"An alternate train line is there on which coal supply will continue to the plant," Yadav added.