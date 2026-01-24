Two wagons of goods train derail near railway station in MP's Shajapur

Shajapur (MP), Jan 24 (PTI) Two wagons of a goods train derailed near Maksi railway station in Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, an official said.

The incident took place around 1 pm, the railway official said.

"Two wagons of a goods train that was carrying containers derailed between Ujjain and Guna rail section," he said.

The incident has not affected the movement of trains on the route, the official said.

Senior railway officials have reached the site and are inspecting the restoration work, according to him. PTI COR MAS NP