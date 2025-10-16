Two wanted criminals arrested after encounters in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Oct 16 (PTI) Two criminals, including a murder accused, were arrested after separate encounters in Bairia and Sikandarpur areas here early on Thursday, police said.

According to Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh, the first encounter took place around 1 am in Bairia. A police team signalled a motorcyclist to stop near Chanddiar Jayprakash Nagar embankment road in Risal Rai but instead of stopping, the rider sped away, prompting a chase.

"When cornered, he opened fire at the police, who retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in his right leg," Singh said.

The injured rider, identified as Dharmendra Yadav (28) of Sonbarsa village, was taken into custody and admitted to the district hospital after initial treatment at Sonbarsa community health centre, the SP said.

He said police recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from him.

Yadav was wanted in a murder case registered on October 14 under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and was reportedly trying to flee to Bihar, the SP said.

In another incident around 4.30 am, Sikandarpur Police intercepted another motorcycle near the Khareed river road.

The rider tried to flee but slipped, and upon being surrounded, fired at the police. He was shot in the right leg during retaliatory firing, they said.

The accused, identified as Shamim Qureshi alias Sonu (23) of Bharatpur village, faces several criminal cases, they said.

Police said they recovered a country-made pistol and cartridges from him as well.

Both the injured accused are undergoing treatment under police custody, officials said.