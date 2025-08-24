Two wanted criminals arrested after separate encounters in UP

Sonbhadra/Saharanpur (UP), Aug 24 (PTI) Police arrested two wanted criminals in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra and Saharanpur districts, officials said on Sunday.

Both the men were injured during the exchange of fire, police said.

In Sonbhadra, police nabbed Amit Yadav alias Prince, who carried a reward of Rs 25,000, after a brief exchange of fire on Hinauta Road in the morning, Circle Officer Randhir Kumar Mishra said.

He said that Yadav was wanted in connection with the shooting of a man on July 3. Based on a tip-off, a special operations group (SOG) intercepted him leading to the arrest.

"When he was asked to stop, the accused opened fire on the police. In retaliatory firing, Yadav was shot and injured and later admitted to the district hospital," Mishra said.

Police recovered an illegal pistol, a used cartridge, a live cartridge, and a motorcycle from his possession.

In Saharanpur, police arrested a criminal wanted in a cow slaughter case. Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said the encounter took place on Saturday night.

Janakpuri police spotted a suspicious person near an empty plot, and when they approached him, he opened fire. The man sustained a bullet injury to his leg in retaliatory firing and later taken to the district hospital.

The arrested accused was identified as Naseem, from Chajpura village. He was wanted in a cow slaughter case and has four other criminal cases registered against him, police said. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ