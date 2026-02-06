Two wanted criminals held after brief encounter in Delhi's RK Puram

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Two wanted criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, an official said on Friday.

The accused were identified as Sanjay alias Darinda and Sonu.

Sanjay suffered a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and was later taken into custody, while his associate was also apprehended from the spot, the officer said.

Police received an input that the two wanted criminals would arrive in Sector-3 of the area late at night to carry out a criminal activity. Acting on the information, a trap was laid.

"When the suspects reached the area, the police team asked them to stop. Instead, the accused opened fire at the police party," the officer said.

Police retaliated, during which Sanjay was shot in the leg and overpowered, and Sonu was arrested while attempting to flee, the officer added.

A pistol and cartridges were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Sanjay is said to be a notorious criminal with over 80 criminal cases registered against him, police said. PTI BM HIG HIG