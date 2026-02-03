Two wanted criminals held after encounter in UP's Meerut

Meerut (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Two wanted criminals, each carrying a reward of Rs 25,000, were arrested following an encounter with the police in the Jani area in the early hours of Tuesday, officials said.

The accused, identified as Salim alias Sultan alias Sheikhchilli, a resident of of Meerut, and Dilshad alias Bhuri, a native of Bahraich district presently living in Ghaziabad. Both wanted for a robbery in Mundali village on January 21.

According to the police, the incident began during a vehicle check in the Sarurpur area on Monday night. Police team signalled a grey car to stop, but the driver sped away towards Bhola Jhal.

In response, Jani police set up a barricade along the Ashram canal embankment and intercepted the vehicle. Upon being stopped, the occupants allegedly opened fire at the police team.

In the retaliatory action that followed, the car driver lost control and rammed into a tree. The accused then attempted to flee on foot. Police fired in self-defence, resulting in both men sustaining gunshot wounds to their legs. They were apprehended in an injured condition and admitted to a hospital.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the robbery and told the police they were heading towards Delhi to evade arrest.

Two .315 bore country-made pistols, three live cartridges, two spent cartridges, three stolen gold earrings, Rs 10,050 in cash and a car were seized from them. The police added that the vehicle was purchased using money from the robbery. PTI COR ABN AKY AKY