Two wanted criminals held in Delhi's RK Puram

New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two wanted criminals following a brief exchange of fire in RK Puram area here, an official said on Sunday.

The arrested accused, Suresh alias Subhash and Manish alias Mogli, were involved in over 50 cases of crime across Delhi, he said.

The exchange of fire occurred around 1.10 am on the intervening night of May 8-9 when a police patrol spotted two suspicious men near a parked motorcycle on the service lane of Rao Tula Ram Marg, Sector-9.

When questioned, the suspects opened fire at the police party. The police team retaliated, and Suresh sustained a bullet injury to his left leg. He was overpowered along with his accomplice Manish, police said.

The duo has been linked to numerous cases of murder, attempt to murder, shootouts with police, robbery, snatching, and Arms Act across multiple districts in the national capital.

According to the police, Suresh was sentenced to over 11 years of imprisonment in a 2012 case. Manish, a listed bad character of Bharat Nagar police station, is also a habitual offender. Both are drug and alcohol addicts and resort to thefts and robberies to fund their habits, the police added.

"Team recovered two loaded (point) .32 bore pistols, three spent cartridges, four live rounds, a stolen motorcycle, and forged number plates from the accused," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Surendra Choudhary said.

During interrogation, the arrested men confessed to their involvement in several recent snatching and theft incidents in RK Puram and other areas. They also admitted to snatching a gold chain on May 4 from Vivekanand Marg in RK Puram, using the stolen motorcycle.

"The arrests have helped solve at least seven recent cases, including those registered at RK Puram, Mukherjee Nagar and other areas," the DCP said. PTI BM DV DV