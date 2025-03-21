Two wanted criminals in Aligarh murder case arrested in Delhi

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two people wanted in connection with a murder case in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Shanu (22) and Arbaz (28), were found in possession of two illegal firearms and three live cartridges, the officer said.

A police team while conducting night patrolling in Delhi's Mahipalpur on March 20 received a tip-off about two armed criminals in the area. The team spotted the suspects near the flower market. As the duo attempted to flee, they were apprehended after a brief chase, he added.

The officer said that the accused during interrogation admitted to their involvement in the murder of a man named Haris in Aligarh.

The accused along with their associates Ritik, Zaid and Babar had planned the killing in retaliation for a previous attack on Zaid by Haris. On the night of March 13-14, the group shot Haris dead at his home during the Holi celebrations before fleeing the city, he added.

The accused had come to Delhi to evade arrest and were looking for a rented accommodation in Mahipalpur, police said.

Shanu has previous cases of kidnapping and arms possession against him, they said, adding further investigation is underway. PTI BM AS AS