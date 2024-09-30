Two wanted in a loot case held after encounter in UP's Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Sep 30 (PTI) Two criminals wanted in a loot case were on Monday arrested after an encounter on the Aonla-Budaun road here on Monday, police said.

The accused, Majrul and Laeeq sustained bullet injuries on their leg in the encounter that took place in the wee hours of Monday, they said.

A police team intercepted the duo and they opened fire on the team, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik said.

The accused has been admitted to the hospital and their condition was stated to be stable, he said Police said that on the night of September 19 the duo had shot jeweller Srikant Maratha while trying to loot the shop.

Maratha died on September 24 during treatment, police said, adding that names of three people came to the fore in the case in which two have been arrested while search is on to nab the remaining.