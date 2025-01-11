Two wanted in murder case held after exchange of fire with police in Haryana

Hisar (Haryana), Jan 11 (PTI) Two criminals allegedly involved in the murder of a man were arrested here following a brief exchange of fire with police on Saturday, officials said.

The accused were identified as Ajay alias Aman, a resident of Bhaini Amirpur and Rahul, a resident of Petwar in Hisar, they said.

Ajay and Rahul allegedly killed Sahil, a resident of Bhai Amirpur village, on January 4 and searches were being conducted for them. They were intercepted near Gokul Dham gate no. 1 and police personnel surrounded their vehicle, they said.

Hansi Superintendent of Police (SP) Hemender Kumar Meena said the accused opened fire at the police team, which retaliated. Both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs.

A bullet hit a policeman but he escaped unhurt as he was wearing a bulletproof jacket. The accused were taken to the Hansi Civil Hospital for treatment, the SP said.

A case has been registered against the accused at Sadar Hansi police station, Meena said in a statement.

Two pistols and one live cartridge were recovered from their possession, police said.