Two wanted in robbery case arrested after encounter in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Jan 14 (PTI) Two robbery accused were arrested after an encounter on Wednesday with the recovery of illegal arms, cartridges and stolen mobile phones from their possession, police here said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shailendra Lal said a Kotwali area team was conducting a routine check near Gadai Chakdahiya Karighat on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, when the motorcycle-borne accused opened fire at them.

In retaliation, the police injured one of the suspects, identified as Abhishek alias Dauwa (21), in his leg. His associate, Ranjeet Saroj alias Nirahu, was also arrested.

Abhishek was later taken to the medical college.

An illegal .315 bore country-made pistol, cartridges, six looted and stolen mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, the ASP said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in a robbery incident in which a woman's purse and mobile phone were snatched near B-2 Mall on January 10, he said.

Further legal proceedings are underway, the police said. PTI COR CDN SMV APL APL APL