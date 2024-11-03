Two water metro boats come into contact with each other in Kochi; passengers unhurt

Kochi (Kerala), Nov 3 (PTI) Two boats as part of the Kochi Water Metro service came into contact with each other near Fort Kochi here on Sunday, but all passengers escaped unhurt, authorities said.
According to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML), when the RoRo ferry service was crossing, these two boats slowed down and came into contact with each other.
"As part of emergency procedures, alarm raised and emergency doors opened automatically. Boats and passengers were absolutely safe," a statement from KWML said.
The KWML authorities said three vloggers, who were in one boat, created a ruckus and wanted to enter the unauthorised area of the boat control cabin. For safety reasons, this was not allowed by the crew. However, they tried to push in and then complained of misbehaving with them, it said.
KWML will be conducting an internal enquiry, the statement added. PTI LGK KH