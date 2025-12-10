Two-week extension sought for SIR in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa on Wednesday said the state has requested the Election Commission of India to grant two more weeks to complete the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

In a press statement, Rinwa said the extension was sought so that district election officers can re-verify entries of deceased voters, those who have shifted to other locations, and voters who remain untraceable.

According to him, 99.24 per cent of enumeration forms have been digitised so far.

Of these, 18.85 per cent -- nearly 2.91 crore entries -- fall under the "unverified" category, comprising 1.27 crore voters who have permanently shifted, around 45.95 lakh voters who have died, 23.69 lakh duplicate voters, 9.58 lakh who have not returned their forms, and 84.73 lakh absent voters.

He said over 80 per cent of the forms have been returned with signatures of voters or their family members. Mapping of the received forms with the 2003 voter list has crossed 76 per cent.

Rinwa said 14 districts, 132 assembly constituencies, and 1,43,509 polling stations have completed the digitisation.

He added that voters whose names are missing from the 2025 roll should be assisted in filing Form-6, while youth turning 18 on January 1, 2026, must also be encouraged to register.

The CEO urged all recognised political parties to assist in verifying entries of deceased, migrated, absent, and duplicate voters.

Booth-level officers will provide lists of verified voters to booth-level agents by December 12 to upload on the CEO and district websites.

An SIR exercise has been underway across the state since November 4.