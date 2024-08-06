Two-week monsoon session of HP Assembly to start August 27, will have 10 sittings

Shimla, Aug 6 (PTI) The Monsoon Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly would start on August 27 and continue till September 9, according to a notification issued by House Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Tuesday.

An official statement said the two-week-long session would have 10 sittings. There would be no sittings on Saturdays and MLAs can send their questions to the Assembly Secretariat both online and offline.

The session, being held for the first time after the Lok Sabha polls and the bypolls, would see the 40 Congress MLAs and the BJP 28 in the 68-member House. There are no Independent MLAs. Also, for the first time, the House would see a husband-wife duo as MLAs. Chief Mister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's wife Kamlesh Thakur recently won the bypolls from the Dehra assembly seat.