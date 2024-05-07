Two-week training program for Tanzania officials begins at NCGG, Mussoorie

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) A two-week capacity building programme on project and risk management for public works for the officers from Tanzania commenced Tuesday at the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) in Mussoorie, the Personnel Ministry said.

The programme is being organised from May 6-17 in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), a statement issued by the ministry said.

A total of 39 officers representing various organisations and ministries in Tanzania such as National Roads Agency, Ministry of Energy, Planning Commission, Tanzania Building Agency, Tanzania Railway Corporation, E-government authority, President’s Office Public Service Management and Good Governance among others are attending the programme.

The NCGG -- an autonomous institution under the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India -- is committed to action research, studies, and capacity building at both the national and international levels.

NCGG's efforts align with the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ i.e. 'the world is one family' and emphasises strengthening bilateral ties and fostering cooperation with other countries, the statement said.

The capacity building program focuses on providing a rich cross country experience and a platform for policy dialogue, while sharing best practices focusing on project and risk management in various sectors.

"This will result in the officers gaining valuable insights into the manner in which projects are planned and executed and institutions are being transformed and people are getting closer to the government," it said.

V Srinivas, Director General of NCGG and DARPG Secretary, Department of Administration Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG), in his inaugural address, extended a warm welcome to the participating officers.

During his address, he talked about the relations between the two nations and the outline of future collaborations in the area of capacity building programmes.

Srinivas focused on the evolving landscape of governance and gave an elaborate presentation on the new paradigms of governance and emphasised on the transformative role of technology in maximising governance efficiency and development thereby bringing citizens closer to government. PTI AKV AKV SKY SKY