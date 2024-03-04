Two-week training programme for 43 civil servants from Bangladesh commences

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) A training programme for 43 civil servants from Bangladesh by the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) commenced on Monday, according to an official statement.

The programme is being organised from March 4 to 15 in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The NCGG has so far conducted capacity-building programmes for 2,500 civil servants from Bangladesh.

"Forty-three officers serving as deputy secretaries, Upazila Nirbahi Officers, additional deputy commissioners, senior assistant commissioners and assistant commissioner are attending the programme to be held in Mussoorie and New Delhi," it said.

The inaugural session was chaired by V Srinivas, the director general of NCGG and the secretary of the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), who highlighted the role of technology in effective governance.

Srinivas said through these programmes, "we aim to empower officers by showcasing the pan-India good governance practices and also giving a hands-on experience on the manner in which the secretariat both at the state and the central level functions".

A P Singh, an associate professor and course coordinator gave an elaborate presentation on the background and activities of the NCGG.

He said the two-week training programme has been designed with the evolving governance landscape, focusing on technological advancements that empower citizens, ensure accountability, and bring transparency to daily operations.

Singh said that in partnership with the MEA, NCGG has imparted training to civil servants from 17 countries. PTI AKV AKV NSD NSD