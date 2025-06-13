Two-week tribal outreach programme begins in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district

Jamshedpur, Jun 13 (PTI) A fortnight-long Dharati Aaba Janbhagidari campaign, aimed at covering Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) and Scheduled Tribes under various government welfare schemes, was flagged off from the East Singhbhum district collectorate here on Friday.

It was jointly flagged off by BJP MP Bidyut Baran Mahato, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs Brijnandan Prasad, Deputy Commissioner Karn Satyarthi, and Senior Superintendent of Police (East Singhbhum) Piyush Pandey.

On the occasion, the dignitaries also participated in a signature campaign to spread awareness and encourage public participation in the initiative.

Among others present were Project Director of ITDA Dipankar Choudhary, Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Satabdi Majumdar, District Welfare Officer Shankaracharya Samad, and District Public Relation Officer Panchanan Oraon.

Addressing the gathering, Mahato said the campaign was a significant move to bring the weakest section of society into the mainstream.

The campaign's priority was to make people aware of the government's welfare schemes and ensure the benefit reaches the bona fide beneficiaries, Mahato said.

Prasad said the initiative was an important step towards the holistic development of the tribal community.

The DC said special camps would be organised at the village level to carry out Aadhaar card registration, bring them under the network of schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, Sukanya Samridhi Yojana, etc.

Satyarthi appealed to the masses to take advantage of the government's welfare schemes. PTI BS MNB