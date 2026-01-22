Two West Bengal residents arrested from Kerala with 4.5 kg of cannabis

Kochi, Jan 22 (PTI) Two West Bengal residents have been arrested with four-and-a-half kilograms of cannabis from Thiruvairanikulam near Kalady here, police said on Thursday.

The duo -- Arjad Hussain (22) and Ajajul Mandal (42) -- were arrested by a special investigation team led by Perumbavoor ASP Hardik Meena and officers from Kalady police station, it said.

They were caught while allegedly selling cannabis on a motorbike, police said.

It also said that they were arrested following a tip received by District Police Chief M Hemalatha.

The team posed as customers to nab them, police said, adding that the duo were chased down and taken into custody after they tried to escape.

The two were under surveillance of the SIT for some time, it added.

Police further said that the duo had bought the cannabis from Odisha and were storing it in their room, prior to selling it on bikes to those who needed it.

Most of their customers were migrant workers and youths from Kerala and they sold one kg of cannabis for Rs 25,000, it said.

Mandal was earlier arrested with 2.5 kg of cannabis in May last year and was released from jail three months ago, police said. PTI HMP KH