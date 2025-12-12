Two-wheeler company donates motorbike to Tirupati temple in Andhra

Tirupati, Dec 12 (PTI) A two-wheeler company donated a motorbike to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams here on Friday.

The representatives of the company handed over the vehicle to Sri Venkateswara temple peishkar Rama Krishna.

"Two-wheeler donated to TTD... Company representatives Vijay Kannan and Ganesh Kumar performed special puja for the vehicle near the temple premises and handed over the keys to temple peishkar Rama Krishna," said an official release from the temple body.

TTD is the official custodian of the Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, considered one of the richest Hindu shrines in the world. PTI MS STH ROH