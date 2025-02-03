Two-wheeler stolen from outside police station

Mumbai, Feb 3 (PTI) A scooter was stolen from outside a police station in Mumbai while its owner, a cameraman, was recording his statement in a cheating case lodged by him, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Friday night, an official said.

The two-wheeler, owned by Sajid Khan, was parked outside Vakola police station. The theft happened when he was recording his statement inside the police station.

The purported theft was not captured on CCTV cameras.

An FIR was registered against an unidentified person for stealing the bike.